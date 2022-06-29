Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.