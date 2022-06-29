Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.05.

In related news, insider Lisa Scenna purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,650.00 ($33,784.72). Also, insider Eng Peng Ooi purchased 195,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,210.79 ($101,535.27). Insiders have bought a total of 525,208 shares of company stock valued at $382,461 over the last quarter.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

