Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.90. 20,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 455,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $794.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

