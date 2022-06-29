CryptoBlades (SKILL) One Day Volume Hits $1.27 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00009469 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.22 or 0.25965008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00186872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00088228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014825 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,581 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

