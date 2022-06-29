CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $99,928.04 and $46.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.95 or 1.00062869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.