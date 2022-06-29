CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $2,025.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,280.51 or 0.95019908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.