CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.