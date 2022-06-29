CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 677,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,600,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.