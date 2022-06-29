Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,272. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

