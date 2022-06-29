Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $92,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

DRI traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. 20,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

