Dash (DASH) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $489.71 million and approximately $81.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.36 or 0.00225760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00423361 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,797,242 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

