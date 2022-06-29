Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 7,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.