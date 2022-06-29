DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $72,103.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

