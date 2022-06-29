Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $9.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.53. 17,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $295.59 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

