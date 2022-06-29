DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Tops $6.90 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $7.47 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,842.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.16 or 0.19669185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00180989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00078871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015803 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

