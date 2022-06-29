DeFine Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $3.23 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.08 or 0.26036639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00183879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

