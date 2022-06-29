Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NTB stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

