Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.