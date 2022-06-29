Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Innoviva makes up about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

