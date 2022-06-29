Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

