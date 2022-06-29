Denali Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

