Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. M/I Homes comprises about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of M/I Homes worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MHO stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

