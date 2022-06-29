Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

