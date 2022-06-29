Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 392.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.