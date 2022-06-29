Denali Advisors LLC Raises Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

