Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,121 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Boise Cascade comprises 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of BCC opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

