Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,488.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

