Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 572,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

