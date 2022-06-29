Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $48.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

GO opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 684,433 shares of company stock worth $25,817,300. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

