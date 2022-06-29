Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,320

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.14) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.56.

ANFGF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

