Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,770 ($21.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,744.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,666.58. The company has a market capitalization of £89.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,751.49.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

