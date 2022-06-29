Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims South32 (LON:S32) Target Price to GBX 250

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.33. The company has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.76).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

