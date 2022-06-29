Dev Protocol Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $231,196.24 and $226.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003707 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

