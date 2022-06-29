Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.14), with a volume of 24122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 11.24 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of £78.56 million and a PE ratio of 132.91.

In other news, insider Deborah Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,256.90).

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

