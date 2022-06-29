Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $124.69. Approximately 19,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,586,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.56.

Specifically, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

