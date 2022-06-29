Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0002 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $192,446.29 and $361.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010379 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00186428 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

