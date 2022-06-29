DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Hits $1.88 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00223629 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001184 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00421971 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

