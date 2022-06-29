Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stake Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dillard’s accounts for about 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Dillard’s worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DDS traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.71. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

