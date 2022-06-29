Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 38.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $50,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

