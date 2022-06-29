Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Trading Down 0.8%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.52 and last traded at $101.61. Approximately 121,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 219,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.39.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DCUE)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

