DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Tops $592,317.93

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $592,317.93 and $59.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,344.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00526711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00283478 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011523 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.