Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

