Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.22.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

