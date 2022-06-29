Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 20300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

