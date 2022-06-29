Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

DLNG stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.