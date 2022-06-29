Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 150,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

