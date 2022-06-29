Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.