Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 95.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 361,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 38,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

