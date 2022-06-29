Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $21.95 Million Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of DCP Midstream worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after acquiring an additional 309,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 716,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 205,875 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. 5,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,040. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

