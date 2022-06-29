Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 348,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $23.832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.94%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

